Donations roll in by the thousands as Fill the Bus roams Rotorua

Noodles, Weet-Bix, biscuits, rice, drinks, crackers, cereal, sauces, jams, toiletries, cans upon cans and even a gingerbread house kit are just some of the donations generously given by Rotorua.

Schools, businesses and members of the community were out in droves on Wednesday as the sixth annual The Hits Fill the Bus made its way round several locations in support of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

And it was by far a record-breaking day.

An amazing number record-number if items was donated - 9376 which totals to a value of $18,752.

This year, 18 schools and childcare centres put up their hands to be included on the route and they were as generous as ever.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies donated the use of a bus, which made its way around the city collecting non-perishable food items over 12 hours.

Image 1 of 21 :

Otonga Road Primary School principal Gareth Cunliffe says it is a great way to help teach the pupils about giving, and reminding them that there are people in the community who need food and care.

He says pupils who took part in the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon won one of the prizes - Weet-Bix and drinks - which they donated to Fill the Bus.

"It's overwhelming to see how much they have donated. Our leaders presenting these to Fill the Bus is heartwarming too. They are loving it.

"We know there are many people who are in need, especially during Christmas."

Pupil Mikayla Gielen, 10, says it is an important cause to get behind because there are people who can't afford food.

"We can give a lot if we just help together. It feels really amazing because there's so much food for people to have."

Glenholme School's Layne Murray, 11, thanked everyone at Glenholme School who participated in donating to Fill the Bus.

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey reveals the total amount raised during Wednesday's Fill the Bus.

"We have filled three trolleys of cans to help families who can't afford food over the Christmas period."

Rotorua Primary School pupils Taine Acton, 10, and Tupu Mackey, 11, say it is important to be part of an appeal like this because some kids and families do not have food.

They thought the Fill the Bus day was a great and smart idea.

Rotorua Intermediate pupil Tianara Himona-Henare-Tauteka, 13, says it is great to be helping out others who might not be as fortunate as them, and who can use the food when they are hungry and to have an amazing Christmas.

Dhrutika Patel, 13, and Gul Patel, 13, say it is really cool that people are able to help others. They believed that Fill the Bus is a great thing that helps people to contribute.

There was also plenty of excitement at Malfroy School as pupils piled their donations on to the bus and shared hugs and high-fives with the Grinch.

Malfroy School pupil Kobe Wiringi, 10, says it was amazing seeing how much food they had to donate which would help people who didn't have enough.

"It's nice to help the community."

Keahi Higgins, 9, says there were some treats for Christmas included in the donations and that Fill the Bus is a great thing because it helped other children.

At Westbrook School, Tyla Albrecht, 11, says it feels amazing to know that from all the donations people can have food for Christmas and when they need more.

"It's cool for the children to see a bus coming to their school and taking food that they've fundraised."

Right up until December 19, the team are seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2021.