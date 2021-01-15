Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Domestic violence callouts rise in Rotorua over the holiday period

4 minutes to read

Waiariki Women's Refuge manager Paula Coker. Photo / File

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

Women being held "hostage for days", having "guns against their head" being forced to take drugs, being threatened and stalked.

Those are just some of the examples of domestic violence happening in Rotorua, according to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.