Animals Are Hungry Two founder Lisa Foster with foster puppies Kimmy (left) and Lacey. Photo / Andrew Warner

Beloved pooches and their owners are invited to a Dog's Day Out fundraiser to help AAHT - Animals Are Hungry Two - continue its work in the community.

The event will be on Saturday, October 15 at Karanga Park, and is part of charity work being run by Miss Rotorua 2022 contestants.

Owners and families can bring their dogs along for a picnic, and there will be apple bobbing, cake stalls, children's games, raffles, auctions, a sausage sizzle and more.

People and their pooches are encouraged to come along in fun outfits or even Halloween dress-up.

AAHT provides free food packs and kennel packs with new bedding to struggling pet owners, as well as assisting with picking up and rehoming abandoned animals.

Founder Lisa Foster says they have now given out 6512 free pet food packs to owners in need which include enough pet food to last three to four days, and done 127 kennel packs this winter.

She says they also help if worming or flea treatment, desexing and vaccination is needed, along with the likes of transport to the vet. All the work they do is donation-based.

The group has been working with other local rescue organisations in the region too, helping with organising foster homes for animals.

Lisa says people getting behind this fundraiser will be a big help in supporting the work they do, and that all the animal rescue organisations around New Zealand are struggling at the moment.

Event co-ordinator Christena Huggins says they would also love to hear from any businesses that could find it in their hearts to contribute to the fundraiser's auction or help the event to run smoothly with the likes of equipment.

"It's going to be a fun day out."

Owners are asked to keep their dogs on leads at the event and to have their dogs vaccinated before coming along.

The details

- What: Dog's Day Out fundraiser for Animals Are Hungry Two

- When: Saturday, October 15, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Karanga Park, Bennett Rd

- Entry: $5 entry fee per dog