DIY Shed Rotorua shed manager Jocelyn Jacobs outside their new building. Photo / Andrew Warner

DIY Shed Rotorua is excitedly building up for a new chapter as it works on a "makeover" of its new premises - a project they would love the community to get behind.

The shed is a place for people 15 years and older interested in learning some basic trade skills in woodwork, small engine repairs, upcycling, recycling and small DIY home improvement projects, as well as learning how to use powered and non-powered tools correctly and safely.

It was previously based at Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology for almost two years, and has now moved tot 23 Monokia St, Fairy Springs.

For the month of October, DIY Shed Rotorua is giving the building a makeover in preparation for its powhiri and opening on November 1.

Shed manager Jocelyn Jacobs says the decision to move to a new building was due to the growth of both the DIY Shed and the school.

"Three community organisations desperate to find good, supportive programmes for their people have been in touch. After three months, one group has had three of their people sign up as shed members."

She says setting up their new premises feels great and the members are excited about this new chapter.

"The building has great potential, it's in a good location close to public transport, situated in a busy industrial, business area, and north facing.

"The owners and our real estate agent love what we're doing and hopes everything goes well for us."

She says they have many goals for their new space, including laying down concrete outside to expand the workshop area, creating an outdoor market place selling things made at the shed, and becoming a training provider at an entry level.

Jocelyn says any offers of help, donations or sponsorships to aid in the shed makeover and its ongoing work would be greatly appreciated.

People can send an email to diyrotorua@gmail.com or call (021) 065 8329. A website is under construction and is coming soon.