Herpetologist, science educator and wildlife photographer Samuel Purdie, 23, from Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua School Leavers - Where are they now?

Samuel Purdie, 23, from Rotorua is a herpetologist, science educator and wildlife photographer. He has always had a passion for wildlife, and is often found researching native alpine lizards and advocating for New Zealand's lesser known wildlife. The Rotorua Weekender catches up with him to find out more about his journey, just in time for the launch of his book 'A Naturalist's Guide to the Reptiles & Amphibians of New Zealand' which is being released on October 20 ($29.99, publisher John Beaufoy Publishing). It is a comprehensive photographic identification guide to all 141 reptile and amphibian species of New Zealand.

A Naturalist's Guide to the Reptiles & Amphibians of New Zealand by Samuel Purdie. Photo / Supplied

Tell us a bit about yourself

I have always been deeply fascinated by the natural world. Many people may experience a wildlife 'phase' when they are young, but this often diminishes as they mature. Conversely, my obsession with wildlife has transcended childhood and is the quintessence of who I am.

The good staff at Jackson Park Kindergarten in Rotorua were probably instrumental in fostering this obsession of mine.

I would take live insects into kindy or search for 'dinosaur eggs' in the sandpit and my kind teachers were always unconditionally supportive.

My loving parents, Sara and Mark, then sent me through Ōtonga Primary School, Rotorua Intermediate School, and, finally, John Paul College.

How and why did you get into your career as a herpetologist?

Scaly creatures have always captivated me. As a child, I would read books or watch television shows that showcased our planet's exquisite reptiles and amphibians.

I was inevitably going to work with them, because I admired them so much. Yet, I was unaware of how diverse and astonishing Aotearoa's herpetofauna is.

I didn't see a single lizard during my childhood in Rotorua.

My perspective changed when I saw some stunning photographs of our native geckos. I became fixated on these reptilian denizens and simply had to see and work with them.

So, I volunteered for several lizard projects, honed my ability to find reptiles, and pursued this career unflinchingly.

Many of our native mokomoko (lizards) are threatened with extinction and they are often very poorly understood.

Consequently, I recognise the need to learn more about these incredible creatures and wish to contribute.

What are some of your favourite things/highlights about your work? Any challenges?

1. I love working with a plethora of reptiles and get especially excited about working with a species I haven't worked with previously.

2. No two geckos look the same. Every individual has a unique and beautiful pattern. This means that finding lizards is incredibly exciting and the next gecko you find may be even more stunning than the last.

3. There is so much to discover and learn in New Zealand herpetology. Finding strange lizards in remote places can be exciting and rewarding.

I haven't experienced too many challenges thus far. However, there is one species I have been trying to find that continues to elude me -the striped skink (Oligosoma striatum). I'll find one someday soon, hopefully.

What inspired you to publish your book? What was the process like?

The offer arose and I thought it would be a great opportunity to produce another resource about Aotearoa's reptiles and amphibians.

Throughout my life I have been so inspired by other people's images and resources. Accordingly, I recognise that sharing images and disseminating knowledge can have a profound impact.

To obtain photos for the book, I have spent countless hours searching for reptiles and amphibians, day and night. I have also climbed many mountains and travelled to almost every region in Aotearoa.

To write the book, I had to scrupulously read through scientific papers, existing field guides, and collate anecdotal/unpublished information from a range of other experts.

I have thoroughly enjoyed this project and will definitely be producing more resources like this in future.

What are your goals and plans from here?

I would like to be an excellent scientist, photographer, and science communicator.

My career is only in its infancy. I want to continue to work with Aotearoa's native wildlife, nominally herpetofauna and invertebrates, but I also plan on working with wildlife internationally.

What advice would you give local students wanting to follow their dreams?

Find your passion and chase your dreams. Read, work, and communicate with others, so you can become more knowledgeable. Ask questions.

Do not concern yourself with the opinions that other people have of you - focus on you and what is important to you.

Seize every opportunity. When life sweeps you with a landslide and you tumble down the mountain, climb back up, no matter how insurmountable it may seem.

Eight fun quick-fire questions

- What was your first job?

I did a paper round!

- Favourite season and why?

Summer - it is, arguably, the best season for finding reptiles in Aotearoa!

- Favourite reptile or amphibian and why?

This is impossible to answer. However, I do have a major crush on the hellbender (Cryptobranchus alleganiensis), at the moment. The hellbender is the largest salamander species in North America and one of the largest on the planet. I was fortunate enough to see one in the wild several months ago and I cannot stop thinking about it.

- Favourite tv show character?

I don't really watch TV shows nowadays. Does the tyrannosaurus rex from Prehistoric Planet count?

Favourite food?

Vegetable gyoza - dumplings!

Would you rather fly or have super strength?

Fly, definitely. Imagine how easy it would be to search remote areas for wildlife.

If you could meet anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

Steve Irwin, no doubt.

Early bird or night owl?

I used to be a night owl, but I am now an early bird. However, my sleep habits will be rather erratic during the field season. When there are amazing nocturnal geckos to find, sleep is not a priority.