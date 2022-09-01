The art pantry/art pātaka at The Arts Village. Photo / Supplied

The Arts Village has been stoked with the generosity of the community and the contributions to its new art pantry/pātaka.

The village wanted to take accessibility further by creating an "art pantry" where the community can give and/or take art materials.

The concept was inspired by the pātaka (storehouses) that were used to store preserved food and seeds.

Tara Prieto, The Arts Village creative wellbeing co-ordinator, says they have been gifted many items for the pātaka.

Some of these include frames, watercolour palettes, books, and wool from community members.

"There were even some oil paint donations which was quite cool to see as those can get pricey.

"Most of the materials are still in good condition, so you can feel there is care in how the materials are chosen for the pātaka."

Tara says one of their biggest kaupapa at The Arts Village is for the community to have access to the arts.

"Art is rongoā, and art can be healing. There is no denying that not everyone has access to art materials or has the means to buy them, which hinders people from even starting thinking about being in a creative space.

"We are hoping that by having the art pantry, people can access resources to set aside time for creating and being.

"I know we have a kind and generous art community, and we really saw it from the donations that were immediately gifted in."

Tara says, being an artist herself, she has supplies still in good condition that she hasn't had the chance to use, and knows some artists share the same sentiment.

"The pantry gives a chance to also rehome these art materials."

She says the design and construction of the art pantry started around March.

"We really did not have a budget to make these, and recycled as much materials as we could. Through our volunteers, we were able to make the pantry stand pretty.

"We had Daniel who helped us pick the used pallets we found at Bunnings and cut them ready for assembling, Ali and Frances who sanded and primed it, the rangatahi from EmployNZ with Jane Matua who decorated it, and Kaeleb who assembled it.

"This was really a community effort, and we are so grateful for that."

She says they are also stoked that the pātaka has been received well, with comments of support in The Arts Village's social media and kind words received from visitors.

"We are hoping someday we can have more storage space and have it installed outside our building, so people who might feel whakama or shy about entering the building can still access it."

Those who wish to donate art materials to the pātaka can go into the village during its opening hours. It is free to enter and have a look around.

The Arts Village is open Tuesdays to Fridays, 9am to 3.30pm, and Saturdays 10am to 2pm. People can also get in touch by emailing Tara at connect@artsvillage.org.nz.

Tara says the art pantry is an ongoing, evolving project.

"If you would like to lend a hand, please contact me on the email listed.

"On behalf of the team from The Arts Village, I would like to send our biggest mihi to our volunteers and community for the tautoko. This kaupapa would not be possible without you."