Anthony Breuer (left), Jocelyn Jacobs, Roy Tihema and Maria Rees at Rotorua DIY Shed. Photo / Andrew Warner

A local group would love to welcome more members with open arms and to share its knowledge with more of the community.

DIY Shed Rotorua is teaching women and men 15 years and older basic trade skills in woodworking, small engine repairs, tool maintenance and DIY home improvement tips.

Volunteer Roy Tihema says he has been part of DIY Shed Rotorua for about six months and helps to tutor people with tools and safety.

He says it is great that the shed provides people with the opportunity to make things for their home such as tables and stools.

"In the building industry we've seen a change, with a lot of women coming on board with jobs such as scaffolding."

Volunteer and assistant Anthony Breuer says he enjoys helping people figure out problems: "You can give people the basic skills but also help them to develop their problem-solving.

"I like the whole atmosphere. It's all about the learning and it's enjoyable to be part of."

Maria Rees says she started going along to DIY Shed Rotorua in February after moving to the city in January.

She says she likes doing woodwork and wanted to get back into it while also making friends in Rotorua.

"It's a wonderful spot, easy to find, Jocelyn [organiser] is amazing, and the people who come to tutor are very helpful and give their time for nothing.

"It's great manaakitanga here. Everybody helps everybody."

In February 2017, organiser Jocelyn Jacobs accepted the offer to start and manage a women's group based at the Rotorua Community Menz Shed.

"Within four months we had 12 members, an organising committee, a logo, a Facebook page, our own retired tutor, were meeting three times a week, built a bed base with students from a local school, and had a dream to fundraise for a transitional building for homeless women and their children."

She says eventually they decided to move and set up a shed for women. Some months later Jocelyn found a building at the Ngongotahā Railway Park to rent on a month-to-month trial basis. They were there for four months.

In March 2018 the DIY Shed Rotorua moved into a garage at Linton Park Community Centre, again on a trial basis. However, Jocelyn says with all this moving and uncertainty the shed had lost momentum from its members, and it was a tough year.

After two years of discussions with the principal of Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology, the DIY Shed Rotorua has settled in at a building there. The Ministry of Education had granted the shed a Licence to Occupy for three years with a start date of January 23, 2021, she says.

"We've been extremely busy since setting up the shed to meet Health and Safety requirements, recruiting volunteers, running workshops on Wednesdays/Saturdays for the women, and on Thursdays for the rangatahi of the kura."

Looking ahead, Jocelyn says they are on the lookout for a suitable building to set up a DIY Shed in Tauranga too.

The DIY Shed Rotorua is also in discussions with a local sports club about putting a 40-foot shipping container on its whenua for storage, and using a concreted, covered outdoor area to start running workshops there during the summer months, she says.

For more information or to get in touch, go to the DIY Shed Rotorua Facebook page.