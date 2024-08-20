A spokesman for the workplace safety watchdog said the investigations were still in their “early stages”.

The August 12 fatality alert stated the early indications were that both incidents “involved unstable ground conditions”.

Craig Dawson Griffiths died after his machine became submerged in the Kaingaroa Forest near Rotorua. Photo / Leah Tebutt

The alert outlines safety points that should be considered when operating an excavator near water and unstable ground conditions, including identifying hazards and risks, using agreed safety controls and communicating that to workers and others involved.

Appropriate controls when excavating near water included ensuring the excavator was in a stable position and monitoring the ground conditions if it became unstable.

“If working near water, establish a safe ‘setback position” to ensure stability is not compromised to undercutting,” the alert says.

In the alert, WorkSafe and FISC offered “condolences to the whānau and communities involved in these tragedies” and urged those in the industry to post the alert in containers and discuss it at their safety “tailgate” meetings.

Forestry Industry Contractors Association chief executive Rowan Struthers said on receiving the alert, copies were “widely distributed “ to its members.

The association was formed in 2022 to promote a safe and sustainable forest contracting industry and has 240-plus member companies and associate members in harvesting, silviculture, civil and roading and partners with other forestry entities.

Struthers said he was aware the alert had been sent to other stakeholders in the industry including various Wood Councils.

“These are tragic, tragic events and our thoughts go to the immediate families of these two men and everyone else involved.”

He said the association worked closely with WorkSafe and FISC concerning a raft of matters, not only health and safety.

“This is all about helping raise awareness of these tragic events and improving the health and safety and wellbeing of everyone in the industry.”

The Forestry Industry Safety Council was established in response to the 2014 Independent Forestry Safety Review, and is jointly funded by the forestry industry and the Government with aims to improve health and safety in the industry. Chief executive Joe Akari was approached for comment.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post