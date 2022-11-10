Delays after truck crashes into Tirau bridge

A truck has collided with a rail overbridge in Tirau causing delays this morning. Photo / Supplied

Police said both northbound and southbound lanes of State Highway 1 were blocked and the truck would take some time to remove.

Traffic management is in place.

SH1 TIRAU - 10:25AM

Due to a truck crash #SH1 is closed between Prospect Ave and SH5 in Tirau. Northbound traffic turn right onto SH5, left onto Hetherington Rd, left onto Okoroire Rd, Patetere Rd, left onto SH27, rejoin SH1. Reverse for southbound. https://t.co/HSW6myeMSc. ^MF pic.twitter.com/FTa0Ik1Dws — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 10, 2022



