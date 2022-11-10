Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Delays after truck crashes into Tirau bridge

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
A truck has collided with a rail overbridge in Tirau causing delays this morning. Photo / Supplied

A truck has collided with a rail overbridge in Tirau causing delays this morning. Photo / Supplied

A truck has collided with a rail overbridge in Tirau causing delays this morning.

Police said both northbound and southbound lanes of State Highway 1 were blocked and the truck would take some time to remove.

Traffic management is in place.


Latest from Rotorua Daily Post