Crews called to clothing store fire in Hinemoa St

Crews are at a fire on Hinemoa St in Rotorua.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the scene, between Tutanekai and Fenton Sts, about 10.56am.
A bystander said he had seen smoke and flames at the clothing store Lala Mandala and a firefighter was seen removing a burnt object from the shop.
The fire is now out.
The spokeswoman said the apartments above had been evacuated as a precaution.
Police have also been notified.
More to come.