Crews called to clothing store fire in Hinemoa St

Fire crews at the scene.

Crews are at a fire on Hinemoa St in Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the scene, between Tutanekai and Fenton Sts, about 10.56am.

A firefighter removes a burn object from Lala Mandala. Photo / Andrew Warner

A bystander said he had seen smoke and flames at the clothing store Lala Mandala and a firefighter was seen removing a burnt object from the shop.

The fire is now out.

The spokeswoman said the apartments above had been evacuated as a precaution.

Police have also been notified.

More to come.