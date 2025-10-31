The Wrigley Rd incident on September 4 last year involved a clash between two chapters of Black Power.

Three men from one chapter fought with four from the other.

Judge Marshall said the altercation ended with one chapter firing two shots from a firearm towards the men Hirawani was associated with.

The groups fled the scene but Hirawani returned 20 minutes later, this time leading 20 men.

Hirawani was at the front of the group when they stormed through the gates of a Wrigley Rd property and damaged the house.

Black Power chapters fought on Wrigley Rd.

Judge Marshall said Hirawani, armed with a curtain rail, damaged a CCTV camera at the property.

“Later, the house was the subject of an arson and it was extensively damaged, although it’s not suggested that you were part of that,” he told the defendant.

Judge Marshall said the reckless driving charge stemmed from an April incident when Hirawani and his associates were driving around Rotorua on motorcycles.

“They were weaving in and out of traffic, doing wheelstands and creating chaos as far traffic was concerned.”

The police summary of facts said Hirawani was riding in the Fordlands and Sunset Rd areas.

He was not wearing a helmet and drove on the wrong side of the road, on footpaths and towards oncoming vehicles.

The wheelstands were done while not holding the handlebars and while weaving in and out of traffic, the summary said.

The charge of unlawfully being in a motor vehicle stemmed from Hirawani’s fingerprint being found on the ignition barrel of a car stolen in Putaruru in July last year.

Hirawani’s lawyer, Terere Aoake, had asked Judge Marshall to adjourn sentencing as they had found an address where Hirawani could potentially serve a home detention sentence.

However, Judge Marshall agreed with Crown prosecutor Kris Bucher that sentencing should go ahead.

He gave a starting point of two years and two months’ jail, but reduced it by 11 months to take into account Hirawani’s guilty plea and factors in his background.

Judge Marshall sentenced him to 15 months’ jail but granted him leave to apply for home detention from prison if the proposed address was found to be suitable.

