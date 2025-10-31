Kristafa Hirawani appears in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Kelly Makiha
Kristafa Hirawani and his Black Power gang mates videoed themselves doing hands-free wheelstands on trail bikes while weaving through traffic and “creating chaos” around Rotorua.
But the footage being posted to Facebook proved the 20-year-old’s undoing, with police spotting it and tracking him down.
Now Hirawani has been jailed for15 months, not just for his trail bike antics, but also for offences relating to a gang stoush in Rotorua’s Fordlands and being in a stolen car.
Hirawani appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to charges of participating in an organised criminal group, reckless driving and unlawfully being in a motor vehicle.
Judge Glen Marshall said the gang standoff in Fordlands was the most serious offending and the organised criminal group charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.