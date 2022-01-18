A firefighter removes a burned object from Lala Mandala. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We were so lucky."

That's how Rotorua clothing store owner Laleyna Vail is feeling after a quick response from firefighters and neighbours saved her business from going up in flames.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at bohemian clothes store Lala Mandala in Hinemoa St just before 11am yesterday.

Starbucks employees were the first to hear the fire alarm and the manager called 111 immediately.

Vail, who opened the Lala Mandala in November, was preparing for a day off at the lake when she got the call.

"I was just so surprised, when he said 'the shop's on fire' it was the last thing I would have expected to hear."

The fire was primarily at the centre front of the store next to a mannequin and wooden ladder. A fireman was seen pulling out a burnt object from the store.

"When they said 'your shops on fire' I pictured a big fire," Vail said.

Lala Mandala owner Laleyna Vail only opened the store in November. Photo / File

"It definitely could have been worse, we had such a good response, it was probably the best outcome we could have hoped for ... everyone jumped in and it was good teamwork."

Vail said the damage was very minimal because of the quick response – a parasol and two garments were the only inventory damaged.

"I was really worried that it would be so much worse. We were definitely blessed that the damage was really minimal."

Vail "rushed over and everything was fine by the time I got there ... we were so lucky".

A wall panel, some carpet, and a wooden ladder had minimal burn marks. "They're things we can easily fix up," said Vail.

Lala Mandala staff member Jeff Barnett arrived to open the store when someone told him there was a fire.

He could see an umbrella at the front of the store in flames.

"I wanted to grab the umbrella and throw it out."

He was thankful to the Starbucks manager who called 111. He believed the store would have been "burned to the ground" if not for the fast fire brigade and police response, Barnett said.

The fire brigade was "on point", arriving at the scene within five minutes, said Barnett.

"Another five minutes - gone."

"If there was more stuff in that corner it could have been something else."

After smoke was extracted and fans were put on, the store opened for business at 12.45pm, less than two hours after the fire started.

Starbucks and apartments above the stores were evacuated until the smoke cleared out.

Neighbouring store Q Records and Collectables owner Quentin McIntosh said Lala Mandala had opened not long ago so it was "a real shame".

McIntosh had customers leaving his store when one of them said "there's something on fire".

"Praise to the fire services ... looks like they got it under control quite quickly," McIntosh said.

"If it was my place I'd cry."

The fire is the latest in a string of property fires in Rotorua, including a gutted house in Glenholme, a fatality at Springfield rest home, a Selwyn Heights home was badly damaged, and a serious fire at the Golden Glow Motel.