Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua clothing store Lala Mandala saved from fire by quick response

3 minutes to read
A firefighter removes a burned object from Lala Mandala. Photo / Andrew Warner

A firefighter removes a burned object from Lala Mandala. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

"We were so lucky."

That's how Rotorua clothing store owner Laleyna Vail is feeling after a quick response from firefighters and neighbours saved her business from going up in flames.

Fire crews were called to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.