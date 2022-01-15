Fire destroys house, garage in Rotorua

A house and garage in Selwyn Heights were badly damaged by fire. Photo / NZME

A house and garage in Selwyn Heights were badly damaged by fire. Photo / NZME

A house and garage have been badly damaged by fire in Rotorua this afternoon.

A reporter at the scene on Robin St in Selwyn Heights said four fire appliances were on site as well as one St John ambulance. Copious amounts of smoke was seen billowing from the roof in the main house.

A single garage appeared to have been destroyed and firefighters were seen hosing down areas around the garage.

A house and garage in Selwyn Heights were badly damaged by fire. Photo / NZME

No one appeared to be injured at this stage, the reporter said.

A Fire Emergency NZ spokesman told the Rotorua Daily Post they were called about 1.20pm.

Four fire trucks and 16 firefighters attended and the house was "well involved on arrival".

He said there were no reports of anyone in the house at the time.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were initially sent to the scene when they got the call at 1.28pm but one was stood down.

She said two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not require transportation to hospital.

More to come.