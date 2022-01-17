Fire crews at the scene.

A fire at a clothing store in Rotorua led to a neighbouring coffee shop and apartments being evacuated this morning.

Fire crews were called to the fire at Lala Mandala in Hinemoa St just before 11am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the scene and a bystander said he had seen smoke and flames at the store.

A firefighter was seen removing a burnt object from the shop.

Starbucks employees were the first to hear the fire alarm and the manager called the fire brigade immediately.

A firefighter removes a burnt object from Lala Mandala. Photo / Andrew Warner

The smoke came through the coffee shop's airconditioning and customers and staff were told to evacuate until it had cleared out.

The apartments above the stores had also been evacuated as a precaution.

Neighbouring store Q Records and Collectables owner Quentin Mcintosh said Lala Mandala had opened not long ago so it was "a real shame".

Mcintosh had customers leaving his store when one of them said "there's something on fire".

Fire crews at the scene. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Praise to the fire services ... looks like they got it under control quite quickly," Mcintosh said.

"If it was my place I'd cry."

Rotorua councillor Raj Kumar was on his way to a meeting when he saw the fire brigade pass him and stop near Te Manawa.

Kumar said he saw an object from the store on fire.