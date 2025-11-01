Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Matemoana McDonald excited to lead Bay of Plenty Regional Council as first wahine Māori chair

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Matemoana McDonald has been elected as Toi Moana – Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s first wahine Māori chair.

Matemoana McDonald has been elected as Toi Moana – Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s first wahine Māori chair.

Newly elected Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairwoman Matemoana McDonald has always had “visions” of what should happen to the Mauao constituency.

Born and raised in Tauranga Moana, she has seen pollution, degradation to the environment, the “desecration” of waterways and whenua [land], and the impact this has had on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save