Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 relief cuts off but many remain jobless in Rotorua

5 minutes to read

Rotorua job advertisements. Photo / Andrew Warner

Samantha Olley
By:

Multimedia journalist

Monique Renata has applied for 11 jobs this week. They are a drop in the ocean to the number she has applied for in the last three months with no luck.

The 20-year-old has years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.