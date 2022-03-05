Pressure on St John's staff, active Covid cases to reach 100,000 mark, Russian forces attack Ukraine, U.N. representatives walk out on Lavrov and UK government offers scheme to help Ukrainians. Video / NZ Herald

The number of people in Rotorua MIQ who tested positive for Covid-19, where they came from, and what day their result came can now be revealed.

Between August 2020 and December 2021, 12,904 people stayed at one of the city's three MIQ facilities, an Official Information Act request showed.

The Sudima hotel had the most returnees with 5878, followed by the Ibis with 3705 and the Rydges with 3321.

The data was provided by the Ministry for Business, Innovation & Employment after an Official Information Act request. Details about how many people tested positive and where they came from were provided by the Ministry of Health this week.

The information showed 65 people tested positive over the same timeframe.

Those who visited came from at least 25 countries. The majority of cases came from the United Kingdom, including nine from the UK not further defined, six from England, three from Ireland and one from Scotland.

All cases were transferred to an isolation facility upon detection unless they were deemed historical or non-infectious, Ministry of Health surveillance and insights Covid-19 health system response acting group manager Kristin Kalla said.

Most of the cases tested positive during their early days at MIQ.

Eighteen of the 65 cases returned a positive test on day three, followed by 14 on day zero/one and 13 were isolated before detection. Eight tested positive on day 12, two on day six/seven and 10 on other days.

The three Rotorua facilities were established around June 2020, during the transition period where management of the facilities was being transferred from the Ministry of Health to MBIE, the latter starting on July 13, 2020.

Earlier this week, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced a raft of changes to New Zealand's border restrictions.

All self-isolation requirements for vaccinated travellers entering New Zealand were abolished at midnight on Wednesday.

"That means that all Kiwis coming home and tourists entering the country will be able to step off the plane and immediately connect with family and friends and enjoy all New Zealand has to offer," Hipkins said.

"Travellers will still be required to have a negative pre-departure test, and undertake two rapid antigen tests on arrival and at day 5/6. If anyone returns a positive result they will be required to report it and isolate for the same period as a community case."

The Government also brought forward step 2, meaning Kiwis from the rest of the world could return from midnight last night.

Cabinet would review the timings of the remaining steps in the coming weeks, Hipkins said.