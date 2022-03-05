Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: There were 65 Rotorua MIQ virus cases - where they came from revealed

3 minutes to read
Pressure on St John's staff, active Covid cases to reach 100,000 mark, Russian forces attack Ukraine, U.N. representatives walk out on Lavrov and UK government offers scheme to help Ukrainians. Video / NZ Herald

Pressure on St John's staff, active Covid cases to reach 100,000 mark, Russian forces attack Ukraine, U.N. representatives walk out on Lavrov and UK government offers scheme to help Ukrainians. Video / NZ Herald

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

The number of people in Rotorua MIQ who tested positive for Covid-19, where they came from, and what day their result came can now be revealed.

Between August 2020 and December 2021, 12,904 people stayed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.