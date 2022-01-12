Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: How many people have stayed at Rotorua MIQ?

4 minutes to read
The Delta variant is a highly contagious Sars-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

The Delta variant is a highly contagious Sars-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

Nearly 13,000 people were quarantined in Rotorua's three MIQ facilities over a 16-month period after arriving in New Zealand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as a recent returnee says the experience of MIQ taught

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.