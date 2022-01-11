Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Covid-19 coronavirus: Rotorua lakeside lodge transformed into iwi-led isolation facility

Lakes Lodge Okataina was sold to Te Arawa iwi Ngāti Tarāwhai recently. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

The first Covid-positive guests are expected today at a new iwi-led community isolation facility established in a secluded lakeside lodge in Rotorua.

Lakes Lodge Okataina, formerly a wedding and conference venue, was sold to Te

