From 11.59pm on Monday 4 April, vaccine passes will not longer be required. The Government will not require mandates in education, police or Defence Force workers and those workplaces using them.

One local business owner is relieved to operate "freely and normally" while another says the vaccine pass requirement coming to an end will bring "the town together again".

Life will look a little closer to normal tomorrow as, from 11.59pm tonight, businesses will no longer have to ask customers to show a vaccine pass.

At the same time vaccination mandates for the education sector, New Zealand Defence Force and police workers will not apply.

This comes after changes to QR code scanning rules for contact tracing and gathering limits came into effect on March 24.

"Thank goodness", was the response from Crossfit Rotorua owner Munro Waerea when he heard about the relaxation of vaccine rules.

"As a small business owner, the mandates and policies were making things really difficult.

Crossfit Rotorua owner Munro Waerea. Photo / NZME

They could now operate "freely and normally", the same way they did prior to the big changes.

"That's huge for us. There's no separation ... or at least that feeling of being separated."

"We had done our bit, we'd listened to the Government and did everything they've asked us to do, and now it's time for us to move on."

While the mandates were stressful, he considered the gym "lucky" to not lose any members.

The gym was able to run outdoor, socially distanced sessions as well as ones in the studio to accommodate members of all vaccine statuses while still following the rules and keeping members safe.

"Our whole thing was trying to include everyone as best as we could."

He said the gym had gained some members it had lost to other gyms prior to the mandate after the vaccine requirements kicked in as they could not go to the gyms anymore.

Honeycomb Hair and Beauty owner Sarah Pearson thought all of her customers who haven't been vaccinated will be back.

"I just think everyone's a little bit over [the mandates]. It will be awesome to bring the community and the town together again."

Pearson said businesses and residents of Rotorua were "so bloody excited" about the changes.

"I'm not worried about the masks. We're kind of used to wearing them now.

"Hopefully we're in the home straight. I think everyone is hoping for tourists to come back too."

Honeycomb Hair and Beauty owner Sarah Pearson. Photo / File

New Zealand Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois viewed tonight's move would be a "positive step".

"Hospitality venues are also places we go to relax and enjoy ourselves," Bidois said.

"However, our venues are also places where people want to socialise with others, particularly in bars and clubs so the continued enforcement of seated and separated will continue to be a sizeable issue for the industry."

Bidois said the association asked the Government to consider a move to orange in the Covid-19 protection framework, providing financial support for hospitality businesses and incentives like a subsidised dining scheme.

"I think we all want to see our cities returning to the vibrant urban hubs they were before the pandemic, so we are hopeful that the changes announced [on March 23] will build consumer confidence and herald the return of people into our venues."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said lifting the vaccine mandates and passes was a significant and positive step in the journey through the pandemic.

He said no one foresaw how divisive the vaccine issue would become.

"Many employers feel in danger of being left in the hot seat and some government guidelines are essential."

Heard said human rights and staff safety were at the heart of the issue, but were in conflict.

"It would seem like an abrogation of central government duty if employers were left to choose between losing their staff or facing human rights challenges.

"Mutual respect, understanding and tolerance will be needed on both sides of this debate as we move back to normality."