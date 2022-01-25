Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Rotorua tourism needs financial help to prepare for return of international visitors, expert says

6 minutes to read
Rotorua Canopy Tours has found that Aucklanders were seeking post-lockdown thrills over summer. Photo / supplied

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

A tourism leader in Rotorua says businesses need financial help to prepare for the return of international tourists.

Statistics New Zealand show 1.8 million fewer international tourists visited the country from October 2020 to October

