Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua and Eastern Bay of Plenty set to move to orange traffic light setting

6 minutes to read
Pig and Whistle Historic Pub manager Shaylee Creighton - the pub will be celebrating New Year's Eve with a live band. Photo / Andrew Warner

Pig and Whistle Historic Pub manager Shaylee Creighton - the pub will be celebrating New Year's Eve with a live band. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Hospitality businesses in Rotorua are planning for a big New Year's Eve as the area moves to the orange setting just in time to welcome 2022.

Taupō, Rotorua Lakes, Kawerau, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki will move

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.