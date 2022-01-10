Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua domestic tourist spending up on pre-Covid levels, but loss of international visitors still felt

5 minutes to read
Domestic tourism electronic card spending has increased in Rotorua, Ministry data says. Photo / Getty Images

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Spending in Rotorua by Kiwi tourists eclipsed pre-Covid levels by $8 million in the year to October, card data shows.

While businesses and experts say that isn't enough to plug the hole left by overseas

