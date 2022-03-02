Things you should plan for include how you can work or study from home and how you will minimise the spread of Covid within your home. Photo / Getty Images

Things you should plan for include how you can work or study from home and how you will minimise the spread of Covid within your home. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua households are being urged to prepare for self-isolation as Covid-19 case numbers soar and continue to put pressure on hospitals.

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub chairman Monty Morrison says locals need to be ready for Covid to "literally arrive on their own doorsteps".

"Please do not delay in getting ready for this. The time is now."

Yesterday there were 415 new cases in the Lakes District Health Board region and 1270 new cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB region.

More than 80 per cent of the 22,152 new cases nationally were detected by rapid antigen testing.

Among a record 405 cases in hospitals nationwide were 10 cases in Tauranga Hospital, two in Whakatāne Hospital and five in Rotorua Hospital.

The average age of those currently in hospital is 52 and there were 123,836 active cases in New Zealand. Lakes has 1912 and the Bay has 6063.

At phase 3 of the Omicron response, only confirmed cases and household contacts have to isolate.

If you live with someone who tests positive, you must isolate for 10 days and get tested on day three and day 10. If you develop symptoms, get a test sooner.

Household contacts of those who test positive must isolate for ten days and get tested on day three and day ten. Photo / George Novak

At phase 3, most people would be able to self-manage and isolate at home as clinical care is focused on anyone with high needs.

Morrison said getting vaccinated was still the most important thing people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

"But just as importantly, it is now time for everyone in our rohe to ensure they are prepared and ready for Covid to literally arrive on their own doorsteps."

Many people who got Covid would be able to self-isolate while they recovered, he said.

"It's critical that people think about this now, so they have plans in place for how they will get through this as a whānau, hapū and community."

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub chairman Monty Morrison. Photo / NZME

Taking time today to make practical whānau plans can help ease the stress and anxiety if someone in your whare tests positive, Morrison said.

Morrison said there would be situations where whānau could not safely self-isolate at home, such as if there were vulnerable people or a large number of people in the whare, or if it was not possible to isolate separate bathrooms and bedrooms.

"Te Arawa Covid Hub has had extensive response planning in place for some time, before we had positive cases in our rohe.

"We are here to support everyone in our community. We have measures in place to support whānau through this, whether that be alternative self-isolation options, medical care and welfare checks."

Poutiri Trust general manager Kirsty Maxwell-Crawford said it was providing assistance to families who were self-isolating in Te Puke and its surrounding areas with the help of two other food providers.

"We know this has been coming for a while but we still have a number of families who may not have enough to last for at least 10 days.

"We're making sure that families who are self-isolating have access to food."

The Te Puke-based trust was also picking up medication from the chemist for families.

"It's pretty busy at the moment. It's definitely increased really significantly over the last week.

"We've got a team of shoppers, a team of deliverers and a dedicated staff member who's looking after our Facebook messages and texts. We also have another one who's looking after the phone requests."

She said it was really important to prepare for self-isolation to "relieve the stress" of what could be a positive Covid case in households over the coming weeks.

"We know that Omicron spreads really quickly ... we're also seeing that in the Bay of Plenty."

She advised to make sure people had plenty of "the basics" such as pet food and "staples that your family like to eat".

Preparing for self-isolation

Morrison said the best things people could do to prepare was:

1. Write down the names and contact details of those most vulnerable and who will be checking in on them

2. Shop for kai, re-supply prescription medicines, and buy any other essential items your whānau needs

3. Prepare an isolation space in your whare – it should include a separate bedroom and bathroom, with windows that open to ensure good air ventilation

4. Make your personal space safe by following the standard advice – use the Covid Tracer App, wear a mask, regularly wash and sanitise your hands, keep your social distance and limit your time indoors with others.

Key Government preparation advice

- Make a plan with your whānau if you need to isolate

- Set up a support network

- Make sure you have basic medical supplies like pain relief, a thermometer and your regular medications to help manage your symptoms

- Plan for who can safely deliver essential supplies —like food and groceries, if you have to isolate.

Shopping list:

- Tissues

- Soap

- Sanitiser

- Masks

- Cleaning products and gloves

- Rubbish bags

- Paracetamol and/or ibuprofen

- Drinks and other medications that help with cold and flu-like symptoms such as lemon tea with honey, or cough syrup

What you need to plan for:

- Getting food and supplies - organise with someone who can do contactless deliveries

- Prepare to work and/or study from home

- What happens with children, other dependants or shared custody arrangements?

- If you require care services, decide if you need to isolate together

- How will you try and minimise the spread to household members who are not well?

- Find activities to help pass the time.

Source: New Zealand Government. A full checklist for preparing to self-isolate can be found on the Government's website.