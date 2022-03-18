Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: How Lakes District Health Board hospitals are treating the virus

4 minutes to read
March 18 2022 National Party leader Christopher Luxon says it is time to dismantle Covid restrictions and get back to normality.

March 18 2022 National Party leader Christopher Luxon says it is time to dismantle Covid restrictions and get back to normality.

Rotorua Daily Post
By Maryana Garcia

Coughing, no taste or smell, and feeling like you're breathing through a straw.

These are the most commonly recorded symptoms of Covid-19. But how do you know when it's time to get professional medical help?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.