March 18 2022 National Party leader Christopher Luxon says it is time to dismantle Covid restrictions and get back to normality.

Coughing, no taste or smell, and feeling like you're breathing through a straw.

These are the most commonly recorded symptoms of Covid-19. But how do you know when it's time to get professional medical help? And how are cases in hospital treated?

Te Runanga o Ngati Pikiao Trust general practitioner Dr Grace Malcolm said she would advise anyone experiencing any difficulties isolating to get in contact with their GP or Healthline.

"You can also have a conversation with the nurse at your usual healthcare provider if the GP is busy," Malcolm told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend.

"People shouldn't suffer in isolation."

Malcolm said she would advise people to go to hospital if they could no longer manage their Covid-19 symptoms themselves.

According to the Ministry of Health data, as of March 17, 3194 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 in New Zealand. Of those, 80 have needed to go to ICU.

A total of 135 people have died with Covid so far.

Bay of Plenty respiratory and general physician Dr Johnnie Walker said patients were usually admitted to hospital with Covid-19 if they felt too unwell to take care of themselves or needed oxygen.

"Covid-19 is often referred to as mild, moderate, severe and critical."

Walker said the mild and moderate forms of the disease could generally be managed at home.

"In severe Covid, you may not only feel more breathless but your breathing may become rapid and your oxygen saturation may drop.

"Most people do not reach this stage but, if you do, you will have to come to hospital where we will generally give you some oxygen and some medication."

If a patient needed oxygen, Walker said this was usually provided through nasal tubes for two to seven days.

"A small proportion of patients go on to need oxygen delivered at a higher pressure [through] a tight-fitting mask that is strapped on to the head."

Walker said people who needed oxygen also usually needed medications such as steroid tablets or IV medication.

"In the critical stage, oxygen is not enough to keep your oxygen saturation in the expected range and it is at this stage that we may need to consider intubation or intensive care."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the average hospital stay for a Covid-19 patient was two to three days.

"It is important to note that not all Covid-19 patients require oxygen and there are clinical pathways for treating patients who do not require oxygen," the spokesperson said.

"Not all patients in ICU are on ventilators but they need a higher level of clinical support and monitoring that cannot be given on general wards."

Dexamethasone was a steroid given to patients requiring oxygen, the spokesperson said.

"Remdesivir is a broad spectrum anti-viral agent that attacks the virus replication early in the infection."

Remdesivir is administered intravenously.

"Within the next month we expect to have oral antivirals available to treat those at most risk of severe disease to help reduce the chance of them requiring hospital care."

Pharmac has said Remdesivir had proven to be "effective earlier in the course of Covid-19 illness".

"This treatment is being used around the world. Hospitals can order Remdesivir and use it to treat both inpatients and outpatients."

Toi Te Ora manukura-executive director Marama Tauranga said the decision to ventilate was a discussion staff aimed to have the moment a patient was admitted to hospital.

"This is usually a very personal decision, so we will always discuss this with you and your loved ones if possible," Tauranga said.

"Many patients, especially as they become more frail would be unlikely to withstand ventilation and life support.

"They might be better suited to respiratory support on the wards, which is gentler."

There are 16 ventilators in the Lakes District Health Board's hospitals.

"Getting enough ventilators and beds is relatively easy, but finding the skilled staff to run them is not."