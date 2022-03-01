March 2 2022 There are 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 today and 405 people in hospital with the virus.

March 2 2022 There are 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 today and 405 people in hospital with the virus.

New Covid-19 cases continue to reach record highs in the region with hundreds more reported today.

There are 1270 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 415 in the Lakes District Health Board area today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health today reported 815 new cases in Tauranga City, 319 in Rotorua District, 277 in Western Bay of Plenty, 139 in Whakatane District, 23 in Kawerau, 16 in Ōpōtiki and 96 in Taupō.

There are currently 6619 active cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and 2179 in Lakes.

Toi Te Ora said with differences in reporting systems, report timeframes, and as case information was updated there may be some discrepancies in numbers such as with Ministry of Health data.

There are 22,152 new community cases in New Zealand today including 405 in hospital and 10 in ICU.

There are 12 cases in Tauranga Hospital and five in Rotorua Hospital.

The average age of current hospitalisations in New Zealand is 52, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Access to RATs continued to progress across the country, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

Hipkins urged people to be patient while trying to access tests and more sites were being stood up. There was no need to stock up on rapid antigen tests and tests were "literally arriving all the time".

The older your tests are the less accurate they are so we don't want people stockpiling, Hipkins said.

St Johns and Healthline had been reporting people using their services with "relatively mild symptoms", Hipkins said.

If people had mild symptoms, the advice was to stay home and ensure those services were left free for those that needed them

Police vow to continue Wellington operation 'until it's completed'; arrests made, vehicles towed

An "escalation in concerning behaviour" among protesters was behind the police's move on those occupying the area outside Parliament today, New Zealand's top cop says.

Read more:

• Rotorua's Rainbow Springs will close and its animals be rehomed by September

• Tauranga Hospital at 93 per cent capacity as Omicron surges

• Teachers isolating: Two colleges move senior students to online learning

The harm being done far outweighed any legitimate protest, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

The operation began just before 6am on day 23 of the occupation when police moved to all of the key sites around the perimeter of the protest area, pulling down tents and clearing protesters and their vehicles.

Coster referred to the occupation as "one of the most significant events in our recent history".

LIVE BLOG BELOW

Police say they have started towing cars, and are now moving to tow larger vehicles as they close in on Parliament - though they have yet to move in on the main protest area on Parliament's lawn.

Police faced protesters armed with homemade weapons such as pitchforks, tripwires, fire extinguishers and plywood shields. Some protesters also shined lasers at the police helicopter circling the operation from above.

Sixty people have been arrested and three police officers injured in the chaotic scenes this morning.

While police say the violent clashes and weapons are "disappointing" they are pleased with the number of people and vehicles that have voluntarily left the protest area this morning.