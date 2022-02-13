Cyclone Dovi leaves trail of destruction, more blue in Wellington and phase two of the Omicron plan nears in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Dovi leaves trail of destruction, more blue in Wellington and phase two of the Omicron plan nears in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 981 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today including 39 in hospital.

There are 23 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region and 12 in the Lakes District Health Board region.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health has been approached to clarify the specific locations of these cases in each health board region.

There is one case in Rotorua Hospital.

A number of high-risk locations of interest, exposed to the virus over the Waitangi Day long weekend, have been added to the growing list this morning.

They include popular Auckland attraction SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's, New Windsor School swimming pool, The Bank Space in Grey Lynn and a private function at Worlds End Bar in Tauranga.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Yesterday, 21,588 boosters doses were administered in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health said the vaccine remained our best defence against Covid-19. People who were vaccinated were less likely to get seriously unwell or be hospitalised than people who hadn't been vaccinated.

More than 3500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region this booster weekend.

The health board ran "big boost in the Bay" at the weekend to get those eligible for their third dose vaccinated.

As of Friday, 58 per cent of the board's eligible population had received a booster shot, the DHB said.

More than 87,000 booster doses have been given throughout the region, with a further 61,869 people eligible.

Protest enters second week

Meanwhile, as the protest at Parliament enters its second week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not approve of the tactics they had seen from the protesters and said they and their children should go home.

While she believed the protesters were making anti-vaccine rather than anti-mandate stances, she reiterated the Government would only use restrictions for as long as they needed to and they had already moved away from lockdowns.

"When we can we will, but when we are on the upside of a curve in the Omicron outbreak - now is not the time," she said.