Pig and Whistle owner Gregg Brown. Photo / NZME

What's better than a chocolate egg? For Rotorua hospitality businesses, it's seeing the end of red restrictions just in time for Easter weekend.

New Zealand moves to the orange Covid-19 setting at 11.59pm tonight after the Government's announcement today.

It means hospitality venues and events no longer have capacity limits or seated service requirements - a rule that had stopped indoor nightclubs opening for dancing - and only workers and volunteers have to wear masks.

Rotorua's Pig and Whistle bar owner Gregg Brown said sales last weekend were already double those at the lowest point six weeks ago, and the change to orange would hopefully see more people through the doors.

When the outdoor restrictions were lifted for the red setting, Brown said they had been able to open their outdoor space where people could dance.

"I can't describe it... seeing people enjoying things again, it's fantastic."

He was looking forward to seeing more people busting a move in orange.

Brown said Rotorua desperately needed visitors again and he hoped the setting change would provide people with a sense of safety.

Hennessy's Bar owner and Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty branch president Reg Hennessy said in his view, New Zealand should be in the green setting.

He said he didn't see the point of delaying the move any longer.

Hennessy believed some people would take a while before they felt confident to go out again but hoped most of the population would be ready to bounce back to normal.

One Love Festival owner Glenn Meikle said the unlimited outdoor gathering numbers would make a huge difference to the events industry.

Hennessy's Bar owner and Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty branch president Reg Hennessy. Photo / NZME

The Tauranga-based festival, which has previously attracted 20,000 people from the region and beyond, was originally set for the end of January before being postponed to April - and then cancelled due to uncertainty.

Meikle said orange gave people more confidence to book tickets to events.

Meikle also owned Mount Brewing Co and the Rising Tide in Mount Maunganui and said people would feel encouraged to get back into a normal routine.

"All the subsidies are gone and we can stand on our own two feet again, which I prefer."

Glenn Meikle, owner of Mount Brewing Co. and the One Love Festival. Photo / NZME

Tauranga's Craft Bar & Kitchen (CBK) owner Billy Emeny said it was "fantastic" news, but "a bit of a pain" that staff still needed to wear masks.

He hoped it meant more people would come through the doors.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said small businesses had taken a "hammering" and the change would be welcome news.

He said it was a chance for businesses to "regain what was lost" and for everyone to "get on with our lives".

CBK Craft Bar & Kitchen owner Billy Emeny. Photo / NZME

Heard said there had been reports about strong accommodation bookings for Easter weekend prior to the announcement and moving to orange would give an extra boost.

At the beginning of April, the Government kept the country in red due to significant pressure on the health system and rising cases.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday that despite the "significant relaxation of the settings, we've continued to see positive improvements in the overall trajectory".

Three weeks ago, there were changes to the traffic light system, and mandates and vaccine passes had been removed since then, Hipkins said.

What does life in orange look like?

There are no limits on people visiting indoor or outdoor hospitality venues, events and gathering, and those attending don't need to wear masks.

Mask rules will still apply to workers and volunteers. Performers and speakers are encouraged to wear a mask when they aren't performing or speaking.

Patrons will no longer have to wear a mask when going to and leaving a cafe, bar or any other hospitality venue, when using the bathroom or paying.

People would also no longer be required to be seated to be served - a rule that had meant nightclubs could not open for dancing.

People must continue to wear face masks when they visit a retail store and public facilities (bar swimming pools) and when they travel on public transport, including at indoor arrival and departure points.

Students and teachers would no longer have to wear masks while indoors at school.

Students aged 12 or older must still wear a face mask on school transport.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald