Unison's Powerman with Riley Cameron-Dyde at the return of the Rotorua Night Market. Photo / Supplied

There was excitement in the air and hungry tummies filled as locals came together last Thursday for the return of the beloved Rotorua Night Market.

It restarted at Tutanekai St and was celebrated with a bash, after having to be on a hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Rotorua Lakes Council director of events Joelene Elliott says everyone there seemed to have a fantastic night at the return of the market.

"The vendors were excited, the weather was clear, and lots of hungry locals came down to support the market and soak up the atmosphere."

Joelene says as well as delicious food from around the world and live music on two stages, the return had included some free activities for the kids.

"The talented balloon man was kept busy and Art Addiction created colourful face painting.

"We were delighted to host two representatives from the Night Market's major sponsor – Unison the Powerlines people.

"They enjoyed a tour of the market and brought along their Powerman as part of a photo competition they were running to celebrate the return of the Night Market."

She says it had felt fantastic to have the market back.

"The inner-city had a buzz and vibrancy about it. Feedback from vendors was very positive with many commenting that it was 'good to be back' and 'this is great'.

"It was wonderful to finally come together 'kanohi ki te kanohi' (face-to-face) with our community after a hiatus since January 2022 due to Covid traffic light restrictions."

Joelene says the vendors are looking forward to busy school holidays and re-establishing the momentum of the weekly market.