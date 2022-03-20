Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron: Has the Lakes DHB region reached its Omicron peak yet?

4 minutes to read
Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: How to do a RAT (rapid antigen test). Video / Gary Payinda

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

The Lakes District Health Board says the region is "currently in the peak of Omicron" which could last until about mid-April.

A Covid-19 modeller agrees and said it is "possible" the region has reached peak

