March 15 2022 There are 21,616 Covid cases in the community today and a record 960 patients in hospital battling the virus.

There are 35 patients with Covid-19 in Bay of Plenty District Health Board hospitals and nine in Rotorua Hospital, the Ministry of Health is reporting today.

There are 1424 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 633 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health today reported 764 new cases in Tauranga City, 413 in Rotorua District, 248 in Western Bay of Plenty, 265 in Whakatane District, 80 in Kawerau, 67 in Ōpōtiki and 220 in Taupō.

There are currently 12,642 active cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and 5327 in Lakes.

Toi Te Ora said with differences in reporting systems, report timeframes, and as case information was updated there may be some discrepancies in numbers such as with Ministry of Health data.

The ministry reported the deaths of two people with Covid-19 today.

One death was in Southern and one in Capital & Coast DHBs. Both people, one man and one woman, were aged over 70. The ministry said they would not be making further comment regarding the deaths.

There are 21,616 new community cases in New Zealand today including 960 in hospital and including 22 in intensive care or high dependency units.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today the reason someone was in hospital was determined when they were discharged.

There were three reasons why people were admitted to hospital and had Covid-19.

This included people who had Covid symptoms requiring hospital care, had a pre-existing condition (such as diabetes or heart disease exacerbated by Covid) or were admitted to hospital for another reason, such as an injury, and had Covid.