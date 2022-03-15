Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Lakes DHB sees 'many' small children and pregnant women in hospital

5 minutes to read
March 15 2022 There are 21,616 Covid cases in the community today and a record 960 patients in hospital battling the virus.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

A Rotorua hospital boss is urging parents to get their children vaccinated "urgently" after some who have tested positive to Covid-19 have been hospitalised.

Chief operating officer Alan Wilson says latest figures, as of last

