Western Heights Pharmacy has funded RATs in store for people who were symptomatic or were household contacts. Photo / NZME

The Lakes District Health Board gave out about 45,000 boxes of rapid antigen tests this week and Rotorua pharmacies have been inundated with people coming in for tests.

But one pharmacy owner is warning people to stay away if they had Covid symptoms.

A Lakes District Health Board spokesperson estimated about 45,000 boxes of rapid antigen tests (RATs) were distributed this week, which reflected the "hundreds of reported cases daily" in the region. There are five RATs per box.

There were 464 new Covid cases reported in the Lakes District Health Board area yesterday.

The spokesperson said there had been "sufficient stock to meet the demand" and 11 more pallets were expected to have arrived yesterday. (yesterday = 4 march)

"Those who are symptomatic or live with someone who has Covid are required to get tested and can now order online or by phone to collect from a community distribution site."

There were currently five collection sites in the Lakes DHB area and it was important for people to pre-order using the Covid RAT request website or by phoning 0800 222 478 and choosing option three, the spokesperson said.

Ranolf Pharmacy is a collection site for those who order RATs online. Photo / NZME

Ranolf Pharmacy owner Charlotte Schimanski said the pharmacy was a collection site for people who ordered RATs online.

"We have been so busy - there's been so many people coming in for the free tests."

Western Heights Pharmacy co-owner Cameron Monteith said people could get a free RAT from his store if they were symptomatic or were household contacts.

Monteith said the pharmacy did 5300 RAT tests on Thursday.

"We're managing it quite well keeping people outside of the pharmacy and dealing it with contactless, so keeping people in their cars, they're calling us and giving us a description of the car and we're taking it out and leaving it on their bonnets.

"On the whole people have been really appreciative for what we're doing."

Unichem Rotorua Central Pharmacy owner David Honore. Photo / Andrew Warner

Unichem Rotorua Central Pharmacy owner David Honore said he was "concerned" about people with Covid or suspected cases of the virus coming in and spreading it within the store.

"We don't want them coming in if they've got symptoms.

"I'm very protective of our staff ... because we're right on the frontline."

If people had symptoms, they would need to ring first and ask if they had RATs in stock or someone else could pick it up, he said.

Honore said there was "nothing wrong" with buying a stash of RATs if people could get them.

"It's just like your Covid kit of anaesthetic lozenges, cough mixture, electrolytes, paracetamol, ibuprofen. It should be part of that."

Unichem The Mall Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Brett Fordyce, pictured in 2020. Photo / NZME

Unichem The Mall Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Brett Fordyce said he was waiting for a delivery of RATs and was not currently selling them.

Fordyce said people were wanting to buy RATs to have at home so they can test themselves before going somewhere or returning from somewhere.

"It's not actually that they have Covid at the moment."

In Taupō yesterday, librarian Kevin Collins was helping people pick up their pre-ordered RAT by the Great Lake Centre. (yesterday = 4 march)

It was the second day the pre-ordered RATs have been available and there was high demand for them.

Testing centres where RATs are available can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Understanding your RAT results:



If it is positive:

If you get a positive test result, you must self-isolate immediately and follow the advice for people who have Covid-19.

Your test result does not need to be confirmed with a PCR unless advised.

If it is negative:

If you get a negative test result and do not have symptoms, it is likely you do not have Covid-19.

If you have symptoms, stay at home and carry out another RAT the following day. If your symptoms get worse, contact your local healthcare provider or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

If the test fails or is indeterminate:

If a result is failed or indeterminate, you must take another RAT. Follow the manufacturer's instructions on how long to wait between tests.

How to report the results of your RAT



You should report the results of your RAT if you test positive or negative. You can do this online through My Covid Record or by calling the helpline.

Call 0800 222 478 and choose option three. Use this option if you are reporting a RAT result for a child under 12.

Source: New Zealand Government Unite against Covid-19 website.