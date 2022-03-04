Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Lakes DHB gives out 45,000 RAT boxes in a week

5 minutes to read
Western Heights Pharmacy has funded RATs in store for people who were symptomatic or were household contacts. Photo / NZME

Western Heights Pharmacy has funded RATs in store for people who were symptomatic or were household contacts. Photo / NZME

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

The Lakes District Health Board gave out about 45,000 boxes of rapid antigen tests this week and Rotorua pharmacies have been inundated with people coming in for tests.

But one pharmacy owner is warning people

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.