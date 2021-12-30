Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua Covid-19 Immunisation Hub to re-open

Vaccine myths debunked - The experimental myth. Video / NZ Herald

The Rotorua Covid-19 Immunisation Hub will re-open tomorrow.

It will be open from 9am to 4pm to help meet the high demand for booster shots as well as deliver first and second doses.

Lakes DHB chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said the decision was made after pharmacies were experiencing a high volume of people who wanted to be vaccinated, mainly for their booster.

From January 5, people aged 18 and over will be eligible to get a booster four months after their second dose.

Saville-Wood thanked DHB and Korowai Aroha nurses and Western Heights Health Centre staff who had been brought in at short notice to enable the reopening.

The DHB is assessing available staff resources to determine if the hub can open on Monday and Tuesday. It will resume normal opening hours on Wednesday.

To make an appointment go to bookmyvaccine.co.nz or healthpoint.co.nz to find the nearest vaccination centre to you.

Where you can get vaccinated:

December 31

· Rotorua Immunisation Hub (next to Noel Leeming) - 9am to 4pm

· Unichem The Mall, Rotorua Central Mall – 9.30am to 5pm

· Unichem Central Pharmacy Rotorua, Haupapa St – 9am to 5pm

· Ōwhata Medical Centre Pharmacy, Te Ngae Rd (next to Pizza Hut) – 9am to 5pm

· Ōwhata Pharmacy (next to Tiaho Medical Centre) – 9.30am to 4.45pm

· Taupō Medical Centre, Heuheu St - 8am to 5pm

· Taupō Health Centre, Heuheu St - 8am to 5pm

· Taupō Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, Totara St – 9am to 3pm

· Unichem Mainstreet, Taupō – 5.30pm to 3pm

January 1

· Unichem The Mall, Rotorua Central Mall – 9.30am to 5pm

January 2

· Unichem The Mall, Rotorua Central Mall – 10am to 3.30pm

· Unichem Mainstreet, Taupō – 5.30pm to 7.30pm

January 3

· Ōwhata Medical Centre Pharmacy, Te Ngae Rd (next to Pizza Hut) – 9am to 12pm

· Unichem The Mall, Rotorua Central Mall – 9.30am to 5pm

· Taupo Medical Centre, Heuheu St – 8am to 5pm

· Unichem Mainstreet, Taupō – 8.30am to 5.30pm (walk-ins), 5.30pm to 7.30pm (appointments)

January 4

· Ōwhata Medical Centre Pharmacy, Te Ngae Rd (next to Pizza Hut) – 9am to 12pm

· Unichem The Mall, Rotorua Central Mall – 9.30am to 5pm

· Taupo Medical Centre, Heuheu St - 8am to 5pm

· Unichem Mainstreet, Taupō – 8.30am to 5.30pm (walk-ins), 5.30pm to 7.30pm (appointments)