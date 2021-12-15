Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Eleven new cases in BOP, one in Rotorua, jabs for kids get green light

New Zealand has reached a major milestone, with 90% of all eligible people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Jed Bradley / Alex Burton / Getty

New Zealand has reached a major milestone, with 90% of all eligible people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Jed Bradley / Alex Burton / Getty

There are 11 new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty and one in the Lakes District Health Board region today.

Eight of the BOP cases are in the Tauranga area, and three are in the wider Western Bay of Plenty.

Today's cases are still being investigated for potential links to previously reported cases. Contacts are being identified and will be contacted for testing and isolation advice.

The Lakes case is in Rotorua and is a contact of a previously reported case. They were already in managed accommodation when they tested positive.

In Waikato, there are five new cases in in Hamilton, one in Te Kūiti and one case would be reported as in Waihī.

"This person was tested outside of Waihi and will be isolating at home from today. At this stage there are no locations of interest to report in the town because any exposure events occurred outside of Waihī," the Ministry of Health said.

There are 91 new cases in New Zealand with 58 in hospital.

Of the 58 people in hospital, 30 cases (57 per cent) were unvaccinated or not eligible.

Nine cases (17 per cent) had received one dose and 10 cases (19 per cent) were fully vaccinated. The remaining four cases (8 per cent) were unknown at this stage.

There are two cases in Tauranga Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said it was pleased to reach the 90 per cent of New Zealanders vaccinated milestone, in a statement released this afternoon.

New high risk locations of interest

There are two new high-risk locations of interest in Tauranga.

Anyone who was at the Tauranga Citizens Club on December 10 between 12pm and 8pm and the Parent and Baby Room at the Tauranga Crossing on December 15 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm should self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after they were exposed at this location of interest.

Jabs for 5-11yos get green light

Medsafe has just granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Medsafe group manager Chris James said the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for this age group is an adapted version of the vaccine used for people aged 12 and older. The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart.

"The Medsafe team has worked tirelessly this year to ensure that Covid-19 vaccine applications are prioritised and urgently reviewed, while still maintaining the same scrutiny that all medicine applications undergo before they can be approved," James said.

"Medsafe will only approve a vaccine or medicine for use in New Zealand once it is satisfied that it has met high standards for quality, safety and efficacy."

The Ministry of Health's National Immunisation Programme Director, Astrid Koornneef, said work was under way to prepare for the potential rollout of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand.

"Medsafe approval is the first step in the process, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group is now providing advice to the Ministry of Health to inform Cabinet's decision whether to use the vaccine in New Zealand," Koornneef said.

"If Cabinet agrees to use the vaccine in New Zealand, we want to have systems in place to roll out the vaccine safely and efficiently, at the earliest opportunity. This means completing the necessary training and working with the community to roll out the vaccine, including through whānau-based approaches."

If approved by Cabinet, the rollout of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is expected to start in New Zealand no later than the end of January 2022.

Tauranga Covid death

One person with Covid-19 has died in the Bay of Plenty, the first in the region since the virus was detected in New Zealand in February last year, the Ministry of Health says.

It is also the first death since the outbreak of Delta to have happened outside of Auckland, the ministry confirmed. The first known Delta case in New Zealand was recorded on August 17.

The death is the country's 48th since the global pandemic started about two years ago.

The ministry confirmed on Wednesday afternoon a patient with the virus had died at Tauranga Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment at this time," it said in a statement.

Anne Tolley, chairwoman of Tauranga City Council's commission, said the council's sincere condolences go to the grieving whānau.

"Covid has taken a toll on us all in some way, but the death of a loved one is a terrible burden to bear. Kia kaha."

Wednesday's cases

There were seven new cases in Tauranga on Wednesday, four linked to previously reported cases and three being investigated for potential links.

There was one new case in Rotorua. There are eight cases currently active in the Lakes District Health area, six in Rotorua and two in Mangakino.

One person with the virus remains in Tauranga Hospital. They are one of 61 cases in hospitals nationwide. Four people are in ICU or HDU - two in Auckland Hospital and two in Middlemore Hospital.

Meanwhile, 86 per cent of the Bay of Plenty DHB was fully vaccinated and 93 per cent had received their first dose, the ministry revealed.

Where to get tested

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Copthorne Hotel, Entrance off Ward Avenue, Rotorua. Open Monday to Sunday. 8.30am to 3pm.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St, Taupō. Open Monday to Sunday. 8.30am to 3pm.

For Bay of Plenty testing locations click here.