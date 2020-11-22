Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 coronavirus: Opinion: World leaders to blame for virus surge

2 minutes to read

While lockdown was restrictive, we now have freedoms other countries do not, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / File

Jo Raphael
By:

A lot can happen in 8 seconds.

A pit-stop in Indy Car can take 8 seconds. It's also the required length of time to qualify for points on the back of a rodeo bull.

According

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.