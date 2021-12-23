Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Why it's important to support local this summer

Scope cafe owners Dana and Steven Greer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hospitality and tourism businesses are relying on a busy summer to recover from the "terrible" effects of the Auckland border being closed, with one saying lockdown "pretty much halves your daily income".

That's why Rotorua businesses are encouraging residents to support local this summer.

While domestic support had been "phenomenal" prior to lockdown, businesses hoped that Aucklanders would embrace regional travel again this summer.

Scope cafe owner Dana Greer said the combined effect of Auckland and Waikato being in lockdown "pretty much halves your daily income".

The cafe was "100 per cent" relying on a busy summer period to recover from such effects, she said.

Greer said the closed Auckland border had "a massive impact" on them, but it was "survivable".

"We have been so grateful for the support we've been shown by the local community and the local regulars."

She told Rotorua residents to "keep doing what we're doing" as the local market had been "incredibly supportive" of each other.

"We're looking forward to welcoming all the visitors again."

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard. Photo / NZME

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard hoped Aucklanders would embrace regional travel like they did last year.

"The impact of the Auckland border on our business I think is very evident throughout our city. We've been impacted very negatively.

"It's a well-known fact that our city really benefits from visitors out of Auckland and we love them dearly so when they're not here it's a significant impact.

"If you just take a look around on the weekend in town in general you can see it's visibly quieter - hospitality and attractions like ours."

Rotorua's proximity to Auckland meant the January school holidays were "a very valuable trading period" for accommodation, attractions and hospitality, which typically saw "a big lift" in January.

Any local support for businesses would be "so appreciated".

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said sales and numbers had been "terrible" due to the Auckland lockdown.

"We're trading between 70 and 80 per cent down on previous years."

Button wanted to thank everybody for their support because tourism was "a people business".

The majority of money paid for a ticket price went towards wages and people's families, he said.

"Keep it up because New Zealand is an amazing place and the products that are still here are incredible products and they're well worth exploring and enjoying."

Button said government support had been "unbelievable" and the business had been able to keep its team members.

"We're just going to do our best and enjoy it and deliver our amazing product."

Rotorua Treewalk director Bruce Thomasen. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Treewalk director Bruce Thomasen said one-third of Rotorua's tourism industry turnover happened between Christmas Day and January 30.

"It's absolutely vital that we get some hay in the barn ready so that we can face what the rest of the year will throw at us."

Thomasen said it had been a "chaotic year" and advised people to "get out there and do things" and "enjoy life".

"Don't forget that we live in a great part of the world."

Those wanting to enjoy Rotorua's lakes, forests or CBD could do so by staying in campervans, holiday parks, Airbnbs or high-end hotels.

"We've got you covered New Zealand - whatever your budget is."

Thomasen said domestic support had been "phenomenal" up until the August lockdown.

"We're confident in where tourism's heading - Rotorua has been hosting visitors for 175 years - that ain't going to change.

"New Zealand is on the to-do list by those offshore and that market will come back again and we'll be ready for it."

Rotorua Economic Development chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Atticus Finch manager Sean Kelly said the year had been "tough" and "inconsistent".

"Initially we thought we were getting back to normal ... September conference bookings were looking amazing."

That changed when the country went into lockdown in August.

Kelly said it felt as though the restaurant, which employed about 18 staff, had to start from scratch.

However, the community had continued to support them, whether it was regularly going or buying vouchers.

Kelly suspected it would be more difficult for new business owners with a smaller following.

Rotorua Economic Development chief executive Andrew Wilson said local businesses had found the past few months "extremely challenging" due to Auckland being Rotorua's largest domestic visitor market.

Many businesses in tourism, hospitality, retail and accommodation were counting on a busy summer holiday period to make up in part for lost business over the past few months, he said.

"Significant" supply chain disruptions had a "massive impact" on the construction sector, and business events in Rotorua had to be cancelled due to number restrictions.

Wilson encouraged everyone to "explore their own backyard" and all of the wonderful things Rotorua had to offer.

"We have new hospitality businesses that have opened recently so there's plenty of new places to see and visit."

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said many businesses had "unfortunately" struggled in alert level 2.

But since moving to the red traffic light setting, "really high numbers" of the hospitality sector were reporting "big drops" in customers when compared with the time at level 2.

"For hospitality, tourism and retail, the current rates are just simply unsustainable.

"We're working as hard as we can to get our vaccination rate up."