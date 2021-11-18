The Delta variant is a highly contagious Sars-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

There's a call for anyone concerned about Covid-19 to get a test, even as a surge in testing increases the turnaround time for results.

In a statement, the Lakes District Health Board said it been told there may be a delay for some results because of the "very large volume" of tests locally and nationally.

Results were expected back in 72 hours compared to 24 to 48 hours before the Lakes' first positive case of the Delta outbreak was found in Taupō on Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, there were four cases in Taupō and two in Rotorua.

On Monday, 1016 Covid-19 swab tests were taken from locals compared to just 177 the previous Monday.

A Lakes DHB spokeswoman said it had a surge plan it could implement that entailed making sure staff and facilities were available should there be a need to increase testing in Rotorua, Taupō and Tūrangi.

There were 15 cases in the Lakes DHB area, with no new cases announced yesterday. The neighbouring Bay of Plenty DHB area had its first confirmed cases of the Delta outbreak in Mount Maunganui and Tauranga.

Motorists queue at the Kahukura Rugby Sports Club testing centre on Monday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lakes DHB chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said some cases were not showing any virus symptoms and encouraged anyone who was a contact of a case, had been at a location of interest or was concerned about the virus to get a test.

"Testing numbers have dropped off dramatically after the first two days [post confirmed case]. I encourage people to go and get tested," he said.

Saville-Wood said that as long as the virus was contained, quick action was taken with new cases and the vaccination rates rose to 90 per cent there were reasons to be optimistic.

"The cases in Taupō are all linked and we have established that which is good. We just need to keep testing."

Lakes DHB chief executive Nick Saville-Wood. Photo / Andrew Warner

University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said it was "hard to say" how much the virus could spread.

"It depends very much on how much those cases have been in the community, how many contacts they've had and whether those contacts are vaccinated or not," Plank said.

"If [the case has] largely been in contact with vaccinated people and live in a high-vaccination area, it's possible this won't go anywhere - it'll fizzle out. We've seen that in Christchurch recently. If it's a low vaccinated community there's a higher risk it'll establish and generate further spread."

Plank said it was important people kept an eye on locations of interest and continue to sign in wherever they go so they have the tracing information available.

In the Lakes DHB, 85 per cent of the eligible population had received their first dose and 75 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Sixteen locations of interest had been named across the Lakes DHB area as of 5pm yesterday. There were none in the Bay of Plenty DHB.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua MP Todd McClay thought there would be more cases in Rotorua.

"It is inevitable. Waikato has a large number of cases per capita and with the soft border coming down people are able to move freely."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said he thought everyone knew Covid-19 would spread throughout the Bay of Plenty region.

"I think we all knew it was coming. Covid appears to be steadily and remorselessly creeping through the country."

Meanwhile, Red Stag Investments Limited managing director Jason Cordes said a team member of Red Stag Wood Solutions, who lives in Taupō, tested positive on Monday. The result was confirmed on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 testing centre at the Mount Maunganui Sports Centre after local cases were announced in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Cordes said the person came to work in Rotorua on Monday and notified management that they were a close contact. They were told to leave immediately and get a test.

The person works in Rotorua but does not live there.

Anyone who travelled and lived with this person had been tested and received negative results, Cordes said. The ministry estimated the possible time of exposure to parties from Rotorua was approximately half an hour.

"We've been told there is a low risk of contagion," Cordes said.

Rotorua locations of interest

Z Fenton St: Saturday between 9.30am and 11am.

Countdown Fenton St: Saturday between 8am and 10.30am.

Rotorua Hospital, main entrance waiting area: Saturday between 5.25pm and 7.25pm.

Rotorua Hospital, emergency department waiting room: Saturday between 5.25pm and 7.25pm.

Taupō locations of interest

Four Square Tauhara: Sunday between 10am and 11.30am.

BP Tauhara Rd: Sunday between 10am and 11.30am.

Noodle Canteen Taupō: November 12 between 8.45pm and 10pm.

Taupō Darts Club Tauhara: November 11 between 4.30pm and 8pm.

Pita Pit Taupō: November 12 between 11.45am and 1.10pm.

Dixie Browns Taupō: November 12 between 6.15pm and 9.30pm.

Gull Petrol Taupō: November 7 between 7pm and 8pm.

Dbar Taupō: November 12 between midnight and 1am.

Sin City Taupō Strippers: November 12 between midnight and 3am.

Dbar Taupō: November 11 between 10pm and 11.59pm.

Pub and Grub Taupō: November 11 between 5.30pm and 11.59pm.

Sin City Taupō Strippers: November 11 between 8pm and 11.59pm.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the times listed should self-isolate, test immediately and on day five get another test. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Testing centres in Rotorua and Taupō are open daily 9am to 3pm:

Rotorua

Kahukura Rugby Sports Club, 1475 Pukuatua St.

Taupō

79 Miro St, Taupō.

Tūrangi

Tūrangi Community Health Centre, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd.

Saturday: 10am to 2pm.

Sunday: 11am to 1pm.

- Additional reporting: Talia Parker