There are seven new Covid-19 community cases in the Lakes District Health Board region.

Elsewhere, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on November 15. This follows positive detections from samples collected on November 10 and 11.

One of the seven cases was reported after today's 9am cut-off time and will be included in tomorrow's case count.

Six of the cases are in Taupō and can be linked to the six known cases already in the area. A case in Tūrangi is also linked to known cases in Taupō, the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of cases in the health board region is 14.

Covid-19 was found in wastewater samples collected in Taupō on November 13 and 15, and in Tūrangi on November 15.

Anyone in these areas who has symptoms, no matter how mild, was been implored by the ministry to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

A pop-up testing site has opened in Tūrangi today. It and the vaccination site will be open until 4pm daily at the Tūrangi Community Health Centre carpark.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said was upsetting to hear the virus had spread to Tūrangi, and repeated calls to get vaccinated, and tested.

"Covid has arrived in our community and we all need to be very careful. Please follow all Covid guidelines, wear a mask and social distance, and please get vaccinated if you can.

"Now, more than ever, we need to support each other. Remember, it's nobody's fault if they get Covid and people going for tests should be applauded for doing the right thing."

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board CEO Shane Heremaia said the case will be of concern in the small, tight-knit Tūrangi community – but will also bring people together during the pandemic.

"The Trust Board has been encouraging our whānau since the pandemic began, to protect our whakapapa and the wellbeing of others in the community. Vaccination is the way to go.

"Tūrangi is a resilient community. People come together in times of crisis – we see this being the case now – and that the locals will rally to support the whānau of today's case."

Dr Bruce Duncan, Medical Officer of Health at Toi Te Ora Public Health said testing was important to help contain further spread of the virus, as were other health measures including face coverings, using the tracer app, keeping a distance from others and practising good hand hygiene.

"The spread of Covid-19 into our region is an important reminder of the need to get vaccinated."

Yesterday 831 first and second doses of the vaccine were administered across the Lakes District Health Board.

Where to get tested - Rotorua

• Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Kahukura Clubrooms, 1475 Pukuatua St, 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Event Centre, AC Baths Ave, 8.30am to 3pm.

• Pihanga Health, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Turangi, 11am to 1pm.

Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic opening hours:

Mon: Noon to 6pm

Tue/Wed/Thu: 3pm to 8pm

Fri/Sat: Closed

Sun: 10am to 4pm

33 Clayton Rd. No booking required.

Where to get tested - Taupō and Tūrangi

Tūrangi: Pihanga Health, in the white building next to the Tūrangi Community Health Centre, 10.30am to 4pm today, tomorrow and Friday.

Taupō: Covid-19 Testing (Swabbing) Centre, 79 Miro Street, Taupō open daily from 9am – 3pm.

Where to get vaccinated - Taupō and Tūrangi

Tūrangi: Drive-through and walk-in vaccinations, no booking required. Tūrangi Community Health Centre back carpark accessed via Hingaia Street from 10.30am to 4.30pm today, tomorrow and Friday.

Taupō: Taupō Health Centre, 113 te Heuheu Street, 8am-5pm, drop-in, open to all

Taupō Medical Centre, 117 te Heuheu Street, 8am to 6pm, drop in, open to all

Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, 6/29 Totara Street, 8.30am to 4.30pm, last appointment 3.50pm

Unichem MainStreet Pharmacy, Tongariro Street, 6pm to 7.30pm, bookings essential.

Testing and vaccination information is available on Health point here. It is also available on Lakes DHB's website here.

Lakes DHB's Facebook page has daily updates on where to get tested.