Covid 19 cornavirus: Elective services cancelled at Rotorua and Taupō hospitals

Queues waiting to get into the Covid testing station at the Kahukura Rugby Club in Rotorua on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

COVID COMMUNITY CASE LATEST

Elective services have been cancelled across Rotorua and Taupō hospitals as Covid-19 enforced restrictions take place.

Meanwhile, lines were long at the Covid testing station at Kahukura Rugby Club in Rotorua this morning as news of four new virus cases were confirmed overnight.

All are in Auckland. One of the new cases is a nurse at Auckland Hospital.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said all elective and outpatient services had been cancelled as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

At this stage, the services are cancelled for the rest of the week and will be rescheduled.

"Dialysis and chemotherapy treatments will continue as a critical service.

"Dental clinic appointments in the Community Oral Health Service have also been cancelled for the next three days and community mental health clinics have been cancelled for three days, with urgents [sic] seen where possible."

Covid-19 testing stations are in action across Rotorua and Taupō. Photo / NZME

Visitor restrictions have also been put in place. No visitors will be allowed on hospital grounds aside from a birthing partner, a parent or guardian for a childer under 14 years of age and two visitors to a patient receiving end of life care.

"Patients needing to come to Rotorua Hospital enter through the main entrance and at Taupō Hospital, entry for the public is via the Emergency Department. People who do have to come into the hospitals will be asked some simple health questions and will need to wear a mask," the spokeswoman said.

"As mentioned by the Prime Minister, there will be no Covid-19 vaccinations for the next two days while the Ministry of Health ensures they can take place in a safe environment. A further update on vaccinations will be coming in the next 24 hours."

Covid-19 testing stations in Rotorua and Taupō are operating from 9am to 3pm.

All four new cases announced this morning have the Delta variant of Covid-19 and are linked to the Devonport case which sparked the lockdown.

One of the new cases is a fully vaccinated nurse at Auckland Hospital.

Health officials are making immediate moves to try to reduce the risk of an outbreak at the hospital.

The new cases include a co-worker of the initial Devonport case and three close contacts of the co-worker, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Nurses across the country were prepared to strike on Thursday but it has been called off.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation industrial services manager Glenda Alexander said people's health and wellbeing had to remain their number one priority.

"Our issues are important, but it would not be safe or responsible for us to continue with a strike if the country is under lockdown."

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, a Whakatāne Māori health organisation is increasing capacity for Covid-19 community testing.

"Our kaimahi will be at the portacom outside Med Central between 8.30am and 5pm."

Where to be tested

• 52b King St Whakatāne, behind Adamson's pharmacy, entry via James St

• Kahukura Rugby Sports Club, Pukuatua St, Rotorua

• 79 Miro St, Taupō