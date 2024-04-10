Countdown in the Rotorua Central Mall will close in May. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Countdown supermarket in Rotorua’s Central Mall will close next month.

A Woolworths New Zealand spokesperson said Countdown Central Mall had served its customers well for many years.

“But as we look to the future, and with our lease coming up for renewal, we believe that it makes sense to combine our customer offer into one Woolworths in the area.”

The spokesperson said Woolworths Rotorua was “right across the road” from its Central Mall supermarket.

“We’re also in the midst of upgrading our Fairy Springs store and will soon be welcoming customers into the refreshed space.”

The spokesperson said it would support its team through the change and redeploy Central Mall staff members into new roles in local Woolworths stores “wherever we can”.

The spokesperson said the final date of operation was yet to be confirmed but would be in late May.

“We’ll be communicating further with our customers on this.”

The Rotorua Daily Post’s also asked how many staff were employed at Central Mall and what feedback it had received from staff.

The supermarket giant announced last year it was spending $400 million on a transformation plan, including rebranding from Countdown back to Woolworths from early 2024.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.