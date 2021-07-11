Controlled burn at Mt Ngongotahā sparks public concern

Smoke at Mt Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

A controlled burn at Mt Ngongotahā has caused members of the public to alert fire and emergency services.

Rotorua Fire and Emergency senior station officer Paul Glanville said it was a controlled burn. He said despite it being a notified fire, members of the public had done the right thing by contacting 111.

"We have received dozens and dozens of phone calls. There are about 50 plus calls already, but that's a good thing, we don't mind."

A Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were not at the scene, but a rural fire officer was in attendance and was keeping an eye on it.

If it were to get out of control, Fire and Emergency Services would be alerted, she said.

The spokeswoman said the fire "does look impressive...from what callers are saying," but it was "all under control".