The team at Zorb in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

More than 300 people donated canned food in exchange for Zorb rides yesterday in support of the Salvation Army foodbank.

Zorb Rotorua held its annual locals day on Sunday, offering free Zorb rides to Rotorua residents in return for cans of food. The Can for a Ride event was organised as part of the Rotorua Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.

The appeal calls on people to donate what money or food items they can afford to the foodbank ahead of Christmas. The Rotorua Daily Post’s six-week appeal is run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.

In 2021, a total of $65,792.10 was raised for the foodbank through cash and food donations.

This year, the appeal comes at a time when many are struggling with a cost of living crisis. While food and money are welcomed, anyone wanting to help but struggling with this can consider donating their time.

Kate Urquhart and Jake Sanderson at Zorb.

Zorb Rotorua’s marketing manager Charlotte Brady said the Can for a Ride event had been running for five or six years with yesterday being fully booked for the second year running.

For three cans, one person could do one straight-track ride and for 10 cans, one person could do one straight and sidewinder track or the big air track ride.

Brady said most people were donating 10 cans in exchange for two rides.

She said they were sorting the cans as they received them and had got “a bit of everything”.

“We’ve got lots of spaghetti and baked beans, lots of canned fruit which is always good, we’ve got corn and corn kernels,” Brady said.

“We’ve also got lots of fish like tuna and stuff in cans, cold tomatoes, beans like chickpeas and cannellini beans and then we’ve got a bit of a mystery box which is lots of creamy rice, condensed milk and reduced cream.”

Brady said it was mainly families who went along and everyone was “happy to be here”.

“There’s people that come every year which is exciting,” she said.

“This time of year is really tricky for a lot of people so anything we can do for the Salvation Army and to help out the community we’re happy to do.”

Brady said Zorb Rotorua also turned 12 today.

“This time of year kind of coincides with our birthday, when we opened. We just thought it was a really good idea to give back to the community while also celebrating our birthday.”

For those who missed out on the locals day, Brady said Rotorua residents could get a 50 per cent discount for a Zorb ride all year round.

“They just need to bring proof of address and we’ll look after them.”