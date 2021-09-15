Celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori in the Taupō rohe

Central Plateau REAP's first ever class in Whakamaru attracted 25 students, including Whakamaru School principal James White (left). Photo / Central Plateau REAP

There has been a huge increase in demand for te reo Māori classes in the Taupō rohe.

Central Plateau REAP community education manager Linda Moss said this year REAP is running seven programmes across the district: two in Tūrangi, three in Taupō and one each in Reporoa and Whakamaru.

Linda said they have repeat learners each term and the total number of te reo learner hours this year so far is 4711.

"By contrast in 2011 we did 596 te reo learner hours. In 2020 we did 2931 learner hours," said Linda.

She said learner hours are counted by learners who have actually attended, not just programme hours.

REAP employ three local tutors to deliver these programmes. In July a group of 25 te reo Māori learners went to Pukawa Marae to celebrate Matariki. Linda said the students enjoyed a complete marae experience, including a pōwhiri, hāngī, tikanga and learning about the significance of the marae.

Linda said the pandemic didn't interrupt te reo Māori learning as classes pivoted to online learning. She said people from all walks of life enrol in the te reo programmes.

Central Plateau REAP is hoping to expand their programme to include raranga harakeke (flax weaving). General manager Roana Bennett said REAP was really pleased to be able to contribute to the growing understanding of, and love for, te reo within the community.

Bilingual street signs were installed in Tūrangi in June 2021. Photo / Taupō District Council

Taupō District Council is also celebrating kia ora te reo Māori, giving life to the Māori language, with a few simple tips and tricks.

Many people may have noticed street signs have been updated with macrons and to correct some spelling inconsistencies and 'te' being added to Heuheu St and Hatepe Ave, making them te Heuheu St and te Hātepe Ave.

The council is also adding bilingual signs to offices in an effort to normalise and enhancing the use and improving understanding of te reo Māori.

Strategic relationships manager Dominic Bowden said te reo Māori was important because it was unique to New Zealand, and its survival was dependant on all Kiwis.

"We want to see more te reo in everyday conversations. Not just this week, but ia wiki (every week).

"It's important for our culture, our community and our heritage as a nation."

Dominic said staff were being encouraged to use te reo Māori wherever possible, including in greetings, email signatures and everyday language.

"It's as simple as picking a favourite word and swapping it out for its corresponding Māori word. It's a really easy and effective way of familiarising yourself with the language."

He says correct pronunciation is always a big challenge.

"I think an indication of progress is if our community can consistently pronounce 'Taupō' correctly, so kia kaha Toe-Paw!".