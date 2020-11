A car has rolled into a paddock on State Highway 30.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of a single vehicle crash, between Apirana and Collier Rds, about 8.48am.

The car had rolled and landed in a paddock. The sole occupant of the vehicle had moderate injuries and was being treated by St John at the scene, she said.

A witness at the scene said the car had left the road, gone through a fence and was on its roof.