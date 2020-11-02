Name of pedestrian killed in Tokoroa released

FILE

Police have released the name of a man who died after being struck by a car on State Highway 1, Tokoroa on Saturday night.

He was Keith Robert Roebuck, 70, from New Plymouth.

Police said they extended their sympathies to his family and friends.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on the Main Rd near the intersection with Ashworth St just before midnight on Saturday.

A second pedestrian, a woman, was in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.

A Waikato Hospital spokeswoman said the patient was being treated in the intensive care unit for critical injuries.