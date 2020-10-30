Cordons lifted after armed police search for car of interest in Otonga

The cordons have been set up around Otonga Rd and McDowell St. Photo / File

Cordons have been lifted after armed police searched for a car of interest in the Rotorua suburb of Otonga.

Officers were notified that a vehicle of interest had been seen in the Otonga area about 4.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Cordons were set up around Otonga Rd and McDowell St, she said.

Officers were armed but the Armed Offenders Squad was not deployed. The car was located and deemed to not be of interest, she said.

The cordons were lifted about 6pm.

Police remain in the area making inquiries with locals, she said.