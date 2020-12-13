Car hits traffic lights on Fairy Springs Road, Rotorua

A car has taken out a traffic light pole at the intersection of Fairy Springs Rd and Clayton Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident about 6.30am.

There were no reported injuries but the traffic light pole was now blocking the southern side of the road, she said.

Police are managing traffic at the intersection of Clayton and Fairy Springs Rds. Photo / Ben Fraser

Contractors and traffic management are on their way to the scene.

A witness at the scene said none of the traffic lights were working and police were directing traffic at the intersection.