Police pleasantly surprised after 'Operation Triangle' stint on commercial vehicles

A truck and police vehicle during Operation Triangle. Photo / Supplied

Operation Triangle, a three-day police stint checking on the compliance of commercial vehicles left them pleasantly surprised.

The idea behind the commercial vehicle operation was to improve the compliance rate for vehicle standards and the transportation of freight, explained Commercial Vehicle Safety Team area manager Senior Sergeant Lex Soepnel.

Drivers moving freight in New Zealand's 'Golden Triangle' last month proved they could, for the most part, take care on the roads.

The boundaries were between Iwitahi in Hawke's Bay on State Highway 5, State Highway 3 in the Waikato at the 8 Mile Junction near Te Kuiti; and Turangi.

Police and commercial vehicle partners were out in force from November 23 to November 26 with the aim to reduce crashes and the risk of crashes on our roads.

Police were stationed at key locations throughout the three districts and a total of 946 vehicle inspections were conducted during this time.

There were 484 commercial vehicle inspection reports completed, 136 offences, and 95 vehicle faults.

A number of faults were related to lights on vehicles, followed by brakes and wheels needing attention.

These are basic walk around faults that drivers could identify when they do their daily checks.

The main offences were expired Certificates of Fitness, overloading, incorrect logbooks and work hours, speed, and transport licensing.

"It's a credit to the industry as there were less offences than we predicted," Soepnel said.

"Overall, we were pleased with the results and the actions of our Linehaul drivers out there."

"It's the drivers of single operator vehicles, where we found the majority of faults, so drivers and operators of these vehicles need to take more care and make some changes."