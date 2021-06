Scene of the crash. Photo / Pam McGregor

A car and a van have crashed outside Rotorua Central Mall with the car going up over a raised garden and coming to rest on the footpath.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene about 1.32pm.

No people were trapped and one person had minor injuries, she said.

Fire and ambulance services were also at the scene.

The car could be seen at a rest on an angle on the footpath outside Hell's Pizza.

